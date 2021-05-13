$0.00 Cart

17th ANNUAL BOARDROOM SUMMIT

AND BOARD COMMITTEE PEER EXCHANGE

An Exclusive Event for Public Company Directors to Connect and Be Inspired

September 23-24, 2021
Marriott Marquis, New York City
Virtual Participation Options Available

Now is the time to join peer directors to collectively elevate your board leadership.

Directors at America’s public companies face enormous and continuous challenges. Beyond recovery from Covid-19, directors must address new business models, new technologies, societal unrest, a new regulatory environment, and the rise of stakeholder capitalism. 

For 17 years, the Boardroom Summit has been the most comprehensive conference specifically focused on public company board issues. Exclusive to public company directors and executives working closely with the board, this event has successfully fostered a unique environment for participants to network with peers who have walked in their shoes—delivering a learning experience you won’t find elsewhere. 

WHY ATTEND

Add more value to your board.

Board leadership is being redefined and directors must be more than just monitors of management in today’s fast-paced, complex economy. Gain advice from seasoned advisors to help you cut through the complexities and contribute more in the boardroom.

Share strategies with other exemplary board leaders.

The Boardroom Summit is exclusive to public company board members and executives, which means you’ll be networking specifically with your peers–providing learning opportunities you won’t find at other events.

Improve your board’s strategic contributions.

Digital disruption, cybersecurity, human capital oversight, ESG and the global supply chain are just a few of the risks the Summit agenda will tackle. Hear how experienced directors work effectively with their management teams to advise, assess, and monitor strategy and risks.

Address committee-specific challenges.

Participate in committee-focused peer exchanges for a unique chance to collaborate with other directors on the distinct responsibilities of the audit, compensation or nominating/governance committee.

Exceed shareholder expectations.

Boards face new pressures and demands from various stakeholder groups amid heightened expectations for societal engagement and corporate citizenship. Hear directly from investors to gain a better understanding of the new shareholder engagement and activist landscape.

Take advantage of unparalleled networking.

The one thing missing from virtual events is face-to-face interaction. Don’t miss the opportunity to reconnect with old colleagues and meet new director peers with ample time for interaction built into the agenda, plus a networking reception to celebrate our 3rd annual Board Leadership Award honorees.

EVENT FEATURES

SAFETY FIRST

Ensuring your safety and well-being is our top concern as we enthusiastically plan to bring an exclusive group of directors together. Registration will be limited, and a robust health-safety plan will be implemented.

INSPIRING SPEAKERS

Our speakers are carefully selected to feature a variety of veteran directors, renowned business leaders and subject-matter experts to deliver an agenda that educates, inspires and prepares directors to lead confidently.

ONLINE OPTION

Can’t make it to New York? Virtual registration will give you access to all general sessions and limited breakouts, plus a resource center of supplemental insights from our speakers and partners.

REGISTRATION OPTIONS

STANDARD REGISTRATION

Individual In-Person Registration

Ticket Includes:

  • Access to all general sessions
  • Access to breakout sessions of your choice
  • Your choice of attendance to the Board Committee Peer Exchange or New Director Workshop
  • Board Leadership Awards Networking Reception
  • On-demand access to video recordings for 30 days

Register early to reserve your spot. Space is limited at this year’s event to accommodate social distancing requirements and ensure safe gathering.

Early Bird Rate

Available through June 30

$1,995

Use code EARLYBIRD

Standard Rate

Available July 1 to September 22

$2,495

VIRTUAL REGISTRATION

Individual Virtual Registration

Ticket Includes:

  • Online access to livestream of all general sessions
  • Livestream of limited breakout sessions
  • On-demand access to video recordings for 30 days
  • Does not include Peer Exchange or New Director Workshop

Standard Rate

Available through September 22

$695

WHAT PAST ATTENDEES HAVE TO SAY

"The Summit is a great opportunity to meet with, hear from and network with companies in different businesses serving their boards. It's very valuable to get outside of our industry and get different perspectives."
Tom Waring, Evans Bancorp
"There is excellent diversity of topics and speakers. I met some nice people and renewed friendships with people I hadn't seen in awhile."
Merrie Frankel, Agree Realty Corporation
"I would definitely recommend the Summit - there was an impressive speaker line-up and it was a good opportunity to meet other board members with similar issues."
Julie Johnson, Lumentum
"Excellent discussions with an emphasis on interaction among attendees made this a great event."
David Kruzclarick, Arrow Financial Corp
"Good networking with high-quality attendees. There was a wide array of timely topics covered, and the size of breakouts were appropriate to generate robust discussions."
Matt Brocknell, RWC
"The Summit covered lots of content in a short time. I learned a lot of "truths of the trade" of being a director. High caliber speakers shared real-life experiences."
Dany St-Pierre, Cleantech Expansion
SPONSORS

pwc

Effective board leadership requires bold steps and new skills. Now is the time to prepare yourself to lead more confidently. Join your peers to answer the call.

