Directors at America’s public companies face enormous and continuous challenges. Beyond recovery from Covid-19, directors must address new business models, new technologies, societal unrest, a new regulatory environment, and the rise of stakeholder capitalism.
For 17 years, the Boardroom Summit has been the most comprehensive conference specifically focused on public company board issues. Exclusive to public company directors and executives working closely with the board, this event has successfully fostered a unique environment for participants to network with peers who have walked in their shoes—delivering a learning experience you won’t find elsewhere.
Board leadership is being redefined and directors must be more than just monitors of management in today’s fast-paced, complex economy. Gain advice from seasoned advisors to help you cut through the complexities and contribute more in the boardroom.
The Boardroom Summit is exclusive to public company board members and executives, which means you’ll be networking specifically with your peers–providing learning opportunities you won’t find at other events.
Digital disruption, cybersecurity, human capital oversight, ESG and the global supply chain are just a few of the risks the Summit agenda will tackle. Hear how experienced directors work effectively with their management teams to advise, assess, and monitor strategy and risks.
Participate in committee-focused peer exchanges for a unique chance to collaborate with other directors on the distinct responsibilities of the audit, compensation or nominating/governance committee.
Boards face new pressures and demands from various stakeholder groups amid heightened expectations for societal engagement and corporate citizenship. Hear directly from investors to gain a better understanding of the new shareholder engagement and activist landscape.
The one thing missing from virtual events is face-to-face interaction. Don’t miss the opportunity to reconnect with old colleagues and meet new director peers with ample time for interaction built into the agenda, plus a networking reception to celebrate our 3rd annual Board Leadership Award honorees.
Individual In-Person Registration
Available through June 30
Available July 1 to September 22
Individual Virtual Registration
Available through September 22
Effective board leadership requires bold steps and new skills. Now is the time to prepare yourself to lead more confidently. Join your peers to answer the call.